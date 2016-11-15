Father found guilty of leaving toddler son in car for hours to die

A man who left his toddler son strapped into a car for seven hours alone on a boiling hot day has been found guilty of leaving him to die on purpose.

Justin Ross Harris told police after pulling his lifeless son from the car in Georgia, US, that it was an terrible accident.

However, police found the death suspicious – from the short drive during which Harris said he forgot about his son to the fact he returned to his SUV once without noticing the boy.

After a month-long trial and four days of deliberations, a jury on Monday sided with authorities and convicted 35-year-old Harris of malice murder – concluding not only that he should be held criminally responsible, but that he left 22-month-old Cooper to die on purpose.

Harris said he forgot to drop his son off at day care on June 18 2014, instead driving straight to his job as a web developer for Home Depot, not realising Cooper was still in his car seat.

Harris told police he did not notice Cooper until he left work for the day to go to a movie.

Soon afterwards, investigators found evidence that Harris was having sexual relationships – both online banter and in-person affairs – with numerous women, including a prostitute and a teenager.

Prosecutors charged Harris with malice murder, saying he intentionally killed his son in order to escape the responsibilities of family life.

Prosecutors ultimately prevailed with their argument that Harris must have known Cooper was in the car.

Harris drove less than two minutes to work after strapping the child into his car seat when they finished breakfast at a restaurant just over a half-mile from Harris’s office.

Car park surveillance video showed Harris also went to his car after lunch and tossed in some light bulbs he had purchased, though he never got inside.

Detectives testified Harris seemed too calm when answering their questions hours after his son died.

Defence lawyers said Harris was responsible for his son’s death, but insisted it was an accident rather than a crime.

Friends and family members testified he was a devoted and loving father, and his ex-wife, Leanna Taylor, also came to his defence.

She said that regardless of how unhappy he may have been in their marriage he would not have harmed his son on purpose.