Female paramedic punched and bitten by patient

A female paramedic sustained a head injury after being punched and bitten by a patient as she responded to a medical emergency near Omagh in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival at the scene a female paramedic was assaulted by the patient who punched and bit her.

“The paramedic removed herself from the scene in an attempt to calm the situation only to be attacked a second time by the patient whom she had arrived to help.

“This second assault resulted in the paramedic sustaining a head injury. PSNI arrived at the scene and arrested the assailant.”

He added: “Calls to NIAS in the early hours of the morning are normally serious in nature and NIAS staff are focussed on providing life-saving care.

“They do not expect that while providing treatment that they will be assaulted by the actual patient. Attacks on our crews continue at a rate of more than five a week.”