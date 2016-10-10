Fermanagh pair remanded over Lisnaskea stabbing incident

Two Co Fermanagh men, one of whom was injured, have been remanded into custody charged with involvement in an incident in Lisnaskea at the weekend in which three men were stabbed.

In the dock at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court were Brendan McLaughlin, 26, of Tempo Road in Tempo, and Peter Smith, also aged 26, of Sycamore Drive in Enniskillen.

McLaughlin faces two counts of attempting to murder two of the men, Michael Fox and Conor McBarron, and a third count of causing grievous bodily harm to Dylan Quaille.

Smith is accused of causing GBH to Michael Fox, and along with McLaughlin, also faces a charge of entering a property at Trasna Way in Lisnaskea as trespassers in the early hours of last Saturday morning, October 8.

During the short hearing District Judge Nigel Broderick heard that McLaughlin, who appeared in court with his hand in a cast, had been injured as a result of the incident.

A detective constable, who also claimed that she could connect both men to the charges, added that Mr McLaughlin had given two “no comment interviews” to the police.

Mr Broderick remanded McLaughlin into custody for four weeks, while Smith’s remand was for two weeks, at which time, said his solicitor Clive Neville, he would be making a bail application.

The three alleged stabbing victims required hospital treatment but none are thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries.