Fermanagh woman Natasha Carruthers killed in road tragedy

A Fermanagh family has suffered “every parent’s worst nightmare” after their daughter died in a road collision, a cleric has said.

Natasha Carruthers, 23, died in a one-vehicle crash on the Newbridge Road in Derrylin shortly before midnight on Saturday, police said.

PSNI Inspector Marie Stinton said: “Another woman and a man, also believed to be in their 20s, were taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious.”

Speaking on behalf of the Carruthers family from Letterbreen, Rev Canon Ian Ellis, rector of Rossorry Parish, Enniskillen, said the PSNI contacted Natasha’s parents in the early hours to deliver the tragic news.

“I called with Natasha’s family today [Sunday], and they are totally stunned by the terrible news that she lost her life in a tragic road traffic accident,” he told the News Letter.

“They received that news from the PSNI in the early hours of Sunday morning, and are still in great shock and trying to come to terms with this reality which is every parent’s worst nightmare.

“Their immediate family and friends are providing great support and the parish and wider community will, I know, offer help and assistance to the family circle through this most difficult of times.

“Our prayers and thoughts are focused upon them as they grieve this most dreadful loss of a dear daughter.”

Funeral arrangements are still to be made, and will be issued later, he added.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.