Film worker involved in a real life car drama

A film industry worker has been involved in a real life drama after he dropped a cigarette whilst driving a BMW and then careered into a woman’s parked car causing £11,000 worth of damage to her vehicle.

Alan Graham (44), whose address was given as Belfast Road, Whitehead, crashed at Cable Road in the County Antrim village and then fled the scene.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday that at 11.45pm on February 23 this year police received a report that a BMW had collided with a parked vehicle in a driveway causing substantial damage.

The impact was so great it caused the damaged vehicle to be pushed back into a wall.

Graham then left the scene and his car was later found at Belfast Road, Whitehead, whilst it was being taken away by a recovery lorry.

When interviewed by police Graham admitted driving and said he lost control after dropping a cigarette.

The prosecutor said £11,000 worth of damage was caused to the woman’s car.

A defence lawyer said his client works in the film industry and said he panicked during the incident which he said was “out of character”.

District Judge Peter King told Graham: “You come before the court with no record. You were in Northern Ireland working in the film industry. Thankfully, we are only dealing with damage to property.

“Nobody was injured, including yourself. It was a case of driving without due are and attention. There was nothing more sinister than dropping a cigarette”.

Graham pleaded guilty to charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop, remain and report a damage only accident and was given four penalty points and fined a total of £500.