Fine for teenage ‘Don Juan’ who drove tractor about city in search of women

A teenager who drove around Londonderry city centre in a tractor looking for women has been fined.

Learner driver Anthony Breslin, of Gortnaskea, Burnfoot, pleaded guilty to driving the tractor without ‘L’ plates on Shipquay Street.

The offence was committed on August 16.

A further charge of driving unaccompanied was withdrawn.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client had been asked by his father to go out and look for some cows that had escaped from the farm.

He said the 18-year-old then “took the head staggers”, and decided to drive up to Londonderry to look for girls.

The solicitor said tractors are “all about pulling power, but this is just taking it to the extreme”.

Mr Quigley said Breslin has no points on his licence and the media coverage of the case could be considered “punishment enough”.

Calling the defendant ‘Don Juan,’ district judge Barney McElholm fined him £50 and imposed three penalty points.