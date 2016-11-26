Fire at Ardoyne flats ‘suspicious’

Police have confirmed they are treating a fire at a flats complex in Belfast as suspicious.

A neighbour living above the ground floor flat escaped from a window after smelling smoke from below on Friday evening.

The fire is believed to have started in the bedroom of the apartment on the Ardoyne Road area of North Belfast.

A PSNI spokesman said police received a report of the incident shortly after 5pm on Friday.

The Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire, but extensive damage has been caused to the property.

He added that investigations were ongoing into the incident “which is being treated as suspicious”.

Detective Sergeant Michael Hawthron has appealed to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the Ardoyne Road area, or anyone with information concerning the episode, to contact police at Musgrave on 101 and quote reference number 961 on the 25/11/16, or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.