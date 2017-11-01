Fire crews attacked but most Halloween fun peaceful

Fire crews came under attack from youths throwing bottles, bricks or fireworks after fires were lit to draw them out in Keady, Crossmaglen and Belfast on Halloween night.

In Armagh firefighters were dealing with burning tyres when a hostile crowd threw stones and bottles.

However, no firefighters at any venue on Tuesday evening were hurt.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service received 210 calls and attended 136 incidents during Halloween celebrations.

The figures represent a decrease in both calls (9.5%) and operational incidents attended (18.1%) compared to last year.

The Fire Service said 69 of the mobilised incidents were fire related, 63 of which are believed to have been started deliberately.

However, in most places across the Province celebrations went off peacefully.

Tens of thousands made Londonderry’s now famous Halloween celebrations a night to remember as Europe’s largest festival of its kind.