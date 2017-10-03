Five arrested as part of organised crime probe

Five people have been arrested in Northern Ireland and England as part of an organised crime probe.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) apprehended suspects in Fermanagh and Sussex during an investigation into blackmail, fraud and money laundering.

A total of 12 properties were searched in Northern Ireland, Sussex and Lancashire.

Two men aged 39 and 54 were arrested along with two women aged 31 and 48, during searches in County Fermanagh on Monday.

A fifth man arrested in Sussex was questioned and subsequently released.

Detective Inspector Andy Hamlin said: "This proactive operation against organised criminality was made possible because of the co-operation of multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the United Kingdom."