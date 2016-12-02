Forensic officers at scene of Shankill security alert in Belfast

Police have cordoned off Agnes Street in the Shankill area of Belfast following reports that a number of people fled from a crashed car.

The exact nature of the police concerns is not yet clear but one local resident told police that the car crashed into a garden wall.

Forensic experts at scene of security alert in the Agnes Street area of the Shankill Road on Friday afternoon

The resident said police were on the scene almost immediately.

Traffic is being diverted away from the area.

Further details to follow.