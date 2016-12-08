Former Celtic kit man will appear in court charged with child sex offence

A former football coach and Celtic kit man charged with a child sex offence is to appear in court.

Jim McCafferty, 71, who was involved in football in Scotland and Ireland from the 1980s, was arrested in Belfast by the Police Service of Northern Ireland after walking into a police station.

He was charged with sexual activity with a child and is due before a district judge in Belfast.

McCafferty, originally from Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, but who now lives in Belfast, was formerly a kit man at Celtic, Hibs and Falkirk.