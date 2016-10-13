Former head of USPCA Stephen Philpott charged with fraud

Former USPCA head Stephen Philpott has been charged with two counts of fraud by abuse of position, conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation, possessing criminal property and concealing criminal property.

The 53-year-old is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday 19 October.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Mr Philpott was charged after a police investigation into an allegation of fraud at the USPCA after a complaint was made to police in April.

A 52-year-old female also arrested as part of this investigation has been released pending a report to the PPS.