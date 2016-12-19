Former soldier jailed for two-decade long rape and sexual abuse of daughter

A former soldier has been jailed for 14 years for the “serial” rape and sexual abuse of his daughter for almost two decades.

The 66-year-old, from north Belfast, was found guilty by a unanimous verdict by a jury at his third trial earlier this year.

The jury of 11 men and women, sitting at Belfast Crown Court, found him guilty of a total of 16 offences – eight counts of rape, five offences of indecent assault and three charges of gross indecency.

Prosecution counsel Richard Weir QC told the court on Monday that it was “one of the most serious cases” to come to court of a father sexually abusing his daughter “over a long period of time”.

The jury heard that the sexual abuse started when she was just 14 and carried on until the woman was aged 32.

The prosecutor told Judge Geoffrey Miller QC that there were many aggravating factors in the case, saying the most “germane example is that it was of a breach of trust between a father and a daughter’’.

He said the abuse had happened in the family home and other locations “over a prolonged period of time ... they were serious sexual offences of rape ... the victim had to give evidence about intimate matters ... the defendant has shown no remorse ... the victim impact report states how these matters have affected her”.

Mr Weir QC added: “Because of these aggravating factors we say there is a high starting point for sentence as these offences were carried out over a long period of time and they are the most serious of offences.’’

Defence counsel Eugene Grant QC said the defendant had served in the Army for eight years from the age of 18, including tours of Northern Ireland.

He outlined the former soldier’s medical conditions which included post traumatic stress disorder and heart problems.

Mr Grant QC added: “Prison will be a tough time for him in view of his medical conditions for a man of that age.’’

Judge Miller QC said the victim was now aged 42 and lived outside Northern Ireland and said the “serial’’ rape and sexual abuse of the woman had had a profound effect on her, particularly in forming relations with other men.

In her victim impact report, the woman stated: “He stole my childhood. I felt I had to go along with it.”

Judge Miller QC said that he was taking into account that the defendant had a previous clear record and was assessed by probation as not posing a significant risk of serious harm to the public in the future.

Saying he proposed to dispose of the case by way of a custody probation order, Judge Miller QC said the defendant would spend 14 years in prison and upon his release he would spend three years on probation.

The defendant was put on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely, was made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Offenders Prevention Order and barred for life from working with children.