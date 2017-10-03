Four arrested in NI in serious crime probe

Detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Branch, working with colleagues in the South Eastern Regional Organised Crime Unit, Sussex Police and Lancashire Police have arrested five people and conducted a total of 12 searches at properties in Northern Ireland, Sussex and Lancashire.

Two men aged 39 and 54 were arrested along with two women aged 31 and 48, during searches in County Fermanagh yesterday.

A fifth man arrested in Sussex was questioned and subsequently released.

Detective Inspector Andy Hamlin said: “This proactive operation against organised criminality was made possible because of the cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the United Kingdom.”