Four arrests in Belfast heroin probe

Four men aged between 20 and 37 have been arrested as part of an investigation into heroin supply in Belfast, with further arrests expected.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Four men, aged, 20, 26, 33 and 37, have today been arrested as part of a PSNI investigation into heroin supply in Greater Belfast. A number of properties were also searched in connection with the investigation. The 37 year old man has been interviewed and subsequently released on police bail. The other three men remain in police custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector Andy Dunlop of the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch said: “We are working with our colleagues in Belfast City Policing District using information from the community to assist us in focusing our efforts. Those suspected of involvement in supplying any type of drugs can expect that we will use every lawful and proportionate tactic available in order to identify them and bring them to justice.

“We are very much aware of the community concern around heroin abuse and wish to take the opportunity to thank everyone who displays courage by reporting any such suspicious activity. All such reports are dealt with in the strictest confidence. Everyone is acutely aware of the devastation heroin causes. It is a fact that heroin continues to be linked to the death of many people in Northern Ireland.”

He continued: “This enforcement action is in addition to the previous work carried out by our District colleagues in relation to heroin. I anticipate further arrests in this current initiative. This drug is a killer. Our aim is to keep as many people safe as possible. I would again urge those who use drugs to seek help before it is too late.”