Four members of one family escape injury after arson attack

Four members of a family escaped injury this morning after a car was set alight outside their home in Londonderry

The car, which was sitting in the driveway of the house in Temple Park area, was set alight at 12.30am.

Detectives are appealing for information after the arson attack which left the car totally burnt out.

Police said the fire also caused damaged to the drain pipes, guttering and roof tiles of the home.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Four members of the family were in the house but were not injured.”

“Two males were seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

“One man is described as being five feet ten inches tall with dark hair and was wearing a two toned puffer style jacket with a fur hood. The hooded part was dark coloured while the body of coat was light green.”

Det Sergeant Joan Rawson said: “I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident or anyone in the area who believes their car may have been tampered with to contact the PSNI at Strand Road Police Station on 101 ref 82/41216.”