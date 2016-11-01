Four men arrested in connection with spate of burglaries

Detectives from Reactive and Organised Crime Branch arrested four burglary suspects in the Lisburn and Belfast areas on Tuesday, November 1.

The men, aged 19, 24, 26 and 36, are being questioned in connection with a number of domestic burglaries in rural areas of Antrim, Newtownabbey and Ballyclare in recent weeks.

“All four remain in custody assisting police with their enquiries at this time,” a PSNI spokesman said.