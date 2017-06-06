Four men suspected of attempted murder arrested in Belfast

The PSNI have arrested four men who are suspected of attempted murder in Belfast.

The arrests follow an incident on Andersonstown Road in west Belfast during the early hours of Tuesday morning.



It was reported that shortly after 2.30a.m. a man and woman, both aged in their 20s, were walking along the Andersonstown Road close to the Kennedy Centre when they were struck by a black coloured BMW that failed to stop. They were both taken to hospital for treatment for a number of injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.



A black coloured BMW, believed to have been involved in the incident, was abandoned a short time later in Gransha Park after it collided with two parked cars. Four males, aged 27, 28, 28 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody at this time.



Detective Inspector Richard Thornton is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident close to the Kennedy Centre or who witnessed the black BMW car being abandoned in Gransha Park to contact Detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference 81 of 06/06/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.