Fourth arrest in Natasha Carruthers murder probe

Detectives investigating the murder of Natasha Carruthers in a crash in Derrylin on Saturday, October 7, have made a fourth arrest in relation to their investigation.

A 32 year old woman was arrested on Friday 13th October, on suspicion of withholding information and perverting the course of justice and is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “A week has now passed since the tragic incident which cost Natasha her life. We continue to focus our efforts to find out exactly what happened and who is responsible for Natasha’s death. Our investigation is moving forward at pace but I would still appeal to anyone with any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1852 07/10/17.”