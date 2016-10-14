Fresh appeal over armed trio who threatened mother and children

Police have re-issued appeals for information after a woman and three young children were threatened during a burglary in Co Down.

The incident happened in Ribadoo Road near Ballyward (between Banbridge and Newcastle in Co Down), on Monday.

A spokesman for the PSNI said: “A woman and three young children were subjected to a terrifying ordeal in their own home by three armed men on Monday evening.

“Threats were made against the woman and her children before the men made off in the family car.”

The men were armed with two suspected firearms and a hammer.

The house was ransacked by the three men who then locked the family members in the bathroom before they made off.

The grey Audi A4 car, registration ERZ 3363, has not yet been recovered.

The PSNI spokesman added: “We are appealing for anyone who has seen the car since Monday to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Downpatrick on 101 quoting reference 1207 10/10/16 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.