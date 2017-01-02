Fresh PSNI appeal after New Year’s Day assault

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a serious assault on a male in the Wauchope Court area of south Belfast in the early hours of January 1.

A PSNI spokesman said it is believed this assault may have happened sometime between 3.45am and 5.45am.

The man injured in the incident remains in hospital.

Detective Sergeant Michael Hawthorne would ask anyone who may have witnessed this assault or anyone who was at a house party in the Wauchope Court area where it is believed the injured man was prior to his assault to contact Detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1439 01/01/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.