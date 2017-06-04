Funeral service for Portadown murder victims

A funeral service for two pensioners murdered in their Portadown home last month will take place in Drumcree Parish Church this Thursday (June 8).

Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, both 83, were discovered at their Upper Ramone Park home by their daughter.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with their murder.

Thomas Scott McEntee, from Moorfield Court in Kilkeel, Co Down was remanded in custody when he appeared before magistrates in Lisburn on May 30.

His is due back in court on June 23.