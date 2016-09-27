Further arrest in Coleraine after serious assault

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by detectives investigating the serious assault of a man on the Ballycastle Road in Coleraine early yesterday.

A PSNI spokesman said the suspect was arrested in Coleraine yesterday evening and remains in custody at this time.

Two other men, aged 30-years and 31-years, arrested yesterday morning have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Meanwhile the injured man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who was on the Ballycastle Road early yesterday morning and who witnessed any form of altercation or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Coleraine Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 39 of 26/09/16.

Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.