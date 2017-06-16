Further arrest in Horner murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of Colin Horner have arrested another man.
Mr Horner was shot dead outside a Bangor supermarket in front of his young son on May 28.
Detectives arrested a 29-year-old man earlier this morning as part of an operation in the Newtownards area.
Detective Chief Inspector Alan Dickson said: “The suspect has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for questioning.”
