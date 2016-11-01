Further arrest in ‘right wing’ investigation

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch investigating suspicious activity in Co Antrim have arrested a 26 year old man in Ballymena.

Last week four men were arrested and later released pending reports being sent to the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Inspector Andy Workman said: “The 26 year old suspect has been taken to a police station in Belfast for questioning.”

The investigation is linked to extreme right wing views about tensions in north eastern Europe and suspicious activity in a forest in Co Antrim.