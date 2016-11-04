Game of Thrones actor caught speeding

On his way home after he was involved as an extra in ‘Game of Thrones’ a 28-year-old man was caught speeding on the A1 dual carriageway.

Daniel Ryan, Stephenstown Court, Naas, admitted an excess speed offence when he appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

He was fined £150, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given five points.

The court heard that on October 11 this year at 6.10pm he was detected travelling at 98mph in a 60mph zone on the A1 dual carriageway.

A barrister representing the defendant explained that Ryan had been travelling from Belfast where he had been involved as an extra in ‘Game of Thrones’ and accepted it was a very high speed. He was late for an appointment. The barrister added his client was an ‘industrious young man’.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said that the defendant had been responsible enough to attend court.

She said that a speed like this regularly resulted in disqualification. “You are very fortunate you didn’t face a charge of dangerous driving. You were driving at a very high speed which created risks for other people,” she added.