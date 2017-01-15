Gang assault man during Carrickfergus burglary

A man in his 50s was assaulted during a burglary in Carrickfergus last night (Saturday) after a gang of men - some believed to have been carrying firearms - forced their way into a home and demanded money.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm in the Oakfield Drive area.

The men - two of which are believed to have been carrying suspected firearms - forced their way into the property and demanded money from the man who was in the house at the time, before assaulting him and making off with a sum of cash.

The victim was treated in hospital for cuts and bruises. A woman and her four children who were also in the house at the time were not injured.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and have asked anyone who has information about the incident, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact detectives at Ballymena Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 1073 of 14/01/17.

Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak anonymously on 0800 555 111.