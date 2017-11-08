Gang in balaclavas with gun break into home

A gang wearing balaclavas, one armed with a gun, broke into a home in Londonderry last night, the PSNI have said.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a disturbance at a property in the Altcar Park area of Derry/Londonderry last night.”

Detective Constable Miller added: “At approximately 10:00pm police received reports that a number of persons wearing balaclavas one of whom was reported to be in possession of a firearm, forced entry into the property and caused damage to the inside of it before making off. The occupier was at home but uninjured as a result of the incident.

“I would ask that anyone with information contact 101 quoting reference 1364 07/11/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”