Gerry Kelly is assaulted in Belfast city centre

Senior Sinn Fein assemblyman Gerry Kelly has suffered injuries to his face after he was assaulted in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault.
He remains in custody assisting police with their inquiries.
It followed a report of an assault that occurred in the Gordon Street area of North Belfast at approximately 11.20pm on Saturday, a PSNI spokesman said.
He added: “A man, aged in his 60s received facial injuries.”
Mr Kelly is a North Belfast Assembly member.
