Gerry Kelly is assaulted in Belfast city centre

Gerry Kelly MLA, of Sinn Fein

Senior Sinn Fein assemblyman Gerry Kelly has suffered injuries to his face after he was assaulted in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault.

He remains in custody assisting police with their inquiries.

It followed a report of an assault that occurred in the Gordon Street area of North Belfast at approximately 11.20pm on Saturday, a PSNI spokesman said.

He added: “A man, aged in his 60s received facial injuries.”

Mr Kelly is a North Belfast Assembly member.