Girl (8) held down by attackers

An eight-year-old girl was held down by attackers during a raid on a house in Banbridge last night (Friday, September 1).

The girl was treated for shock following the terrifying incident at a house in the Bramblewood area which also left two other females injured after being sreiously assaulted.

Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for information following the attack.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said “Shortly before 10.55pm, police received reports that three males wearing dark hooded tops forced entry to the property and attacked three females inside.

“A 48-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were later treated in hospital for suspected fractures and other injuries which are not believed to be life–threatening at this time.

“An eight-year-old girl was also held down by one of the attackers and treated for shock.

“This was a vicious act and I would ask for the public to assist us in bringing the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to phone police on 101, quoting reference 1505 of 01/09/17, or if anyone wishes to remain anonymous the Crimestoppers number is 0800 555 111.