Gloria Hunniford has lost all faith in banks after theft

Rip Off Britain presenter Gloria Hunniford said she has lost all faith in banks after fraudsters were able to steal £120,000 from her account.
The broadcaster, right, had her savings taken by a woman pretending to be her by using a fake driving licence earlier this year.
Ahead of a new live episode of the BBC show, the 76-year-old urged banks to do more to protect their customers’ money.
Her bank, Santander, said it is striving to make improvements to stop similar offences taking place.
Hunniford said: “It turned out complete strangers could get their hands on my money easier than I can.
“I have to admit that since this whole thing happened, personally I have lost all faith in banks, and my big question is, are they really doing enough to keep every customer’s money safe?
“Now, not in a million years would I expect everybody to know who I am or what I look like, and I totally get it that you don’t have to dress up to look like somebody in order to impersonate them.
“But I would expect that the banks would carry out stringent security checks before they literally handed over tens of thousands of pounds to a stranger.”
The show, which features the stories of several people who have lost thousands of pounds in similar cons, will be broadcast on BBC One at 9.15am on Monday.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.