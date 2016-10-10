Gloria Hunniford has lost all faith in banks after theft

Rip Off Britain presenter Gloria Hunniford said she has lost all faith in banks after fraudsters were able to steal £120,000 from her account.

The broadcaster, right, had her savings taken by a woman pretending to be her by using a fake driving licence earlier this year.

Ahead of a new live episode of the BBC show, the 76-year-old urged banks to do more to protect their customers’ money.

Her bank, Santander, said it is striving to make improvements to stop similar offences taking place.

Hunniford said: “It turned out complete strangers could get their hands on my money easier than I can.

“I have to admit that since this whole thing happened, personally I have lost all faith in banks, and my big question is, are they really doing enough to keep every customer’s money safe?

“Now, not in a million years would I expect everybody to know who I am or what I look like, and I totally get it that you don’t have to dress up to look like somebody in order to impersonate them.

“But I would expect that the banks would carry out stringent security checks before they literally handed over tens of thousands of pounds to a stranger.”

The show, which features the stories of several people who have lost thousands of pounds in similar cons, will be broadcast on BBC One at 9.15am on Monday.