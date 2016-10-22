‘Gun gang’ burst into house

A gang - one of whom is thought to have been carrying a gun - forced their way into a house Belfast last night.
Police said the men broke into the house on Egeria Street, near Donegall Road, on Friday night after 23:00 BST.
One of the men is believed to have had a suspected firearm.
A man, woman and child locked themselves in a bedroom and were not injured.
A window was broken during the burglary but nothing is believed to have been taken.
Police have appealed for information.
