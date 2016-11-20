Hammer wielded during attempted robbery at Carrickfergus shop

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an attempted armed robbery at a Carrickfergus shop on Saturday night.

Around 6.20pm two males, one carrying a hammer, entered the Victoria Road premises and demanded cigarettes and money from the member of staff.

The duo, who were wearing hooded tops and had their faces covered, made off on foot empty handed.

The staff member was not injured during the incident.

Detective Sergeant Crothers is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 1008 of 19/11/16. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.