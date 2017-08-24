Hammers used in Larne assault

Police in Larne are appealing for information following the report of a serious assault in a carpark at a retail park in Circular Road, Larne last evening (Wednesday, August 23).

At approximately 8.15pm it was reported that four masked men attacked a 23 year old man with hammers. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Inspector Shaf Ali would appeal to anyone who was in the area of this carpark and may have witnessed this assault or anyone who has any information about this incident to contact Police at Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1438 23/08/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.