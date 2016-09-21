Hatchet-wielding masked men attack Co Antrim homes

Masked men wielding hatchets have attacked two homes in Co Antrim.

A couple in their 20s and their young son escaped injury when a house at Seahill Road in Larne was targeted during the early hours of the morning.

Another couple, also aged in their 20s, were not hurt when windows and doors at their Fleet Street property were smashed. Damage was also caused to the inside of the house.

A short time later, a burnt out car was found in a field at Walnut Avenue.

Detectives are investigating possible motives for the attacks and are working to establish if they are linked.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland at Larne on 101 quoting reference numbers 52 or 53 of 21/09/16.