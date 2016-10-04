Heartless burglars ransack elderly man’s home

Police investigating a burglary at the home of a man aged in his 90s have appealed to the public to help them bring those responsible to justice.

The man’s home, on Lissue Road near Lisburn, was targeted sometime between October 1 and 4.

The back door of the property was forced open and every room was ransacked.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the elderly man wasn’t at home when the thieves struck.

“If you saw anything in the area that seemed out of place, anything that raised your suspicion during this time or know anything about this burglary please contact Lisburn Police via 101 and quote reference 819, 04/10/2016,” the spokesperson said.

“This is the type of people in our community that we need to work together to stop.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.