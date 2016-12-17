Heartless thieves steal child’s Christmas presents

Police are appealing for information following a creeper style burglary in Belfast this morning.

A property in the Orchardville Crescent area was targeted at approximately 6:50am and a silver coloured Citroen C4, registration PLZ 3245 was stolen.

Police have issued a heartfelt appeal for anyone with information about the theft to contact them, as a number of Christmas presents for a young boy in the house were being stored in the car.

Commenting on the incident in a post on the PSNI South Belfast Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Unfortunately a number of Christmas presents from Santa to the young boy in the house were in the boot of the car when it was stolen. The car was last seen heading in the direction of Finaghy Road North. Please share this post so we can get the car and presents returned before Christmas. If you have any information in relation to this incident please contact us at Lisburn Road PSNI Station, quoting serial 352 of 17th December 2016.”

It is understood the vehicle is currently missing its rear number plate.