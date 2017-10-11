Hit and run - pedestrian knocked down

Police are appealing for information following a hit and run incident in Ballymena.

A pedestrian was knocked down and received hospital treatment for their injuries following the incident at Mount Street, Ballymena, at 4.30pm on Thursday, October 5.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing a vehicle driving erratically in the Mount Street area prior to the collision.

In particular, police are appealing for a motorist who spoke to a female officer in the Harryville area just before 4.30pm to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 938 dated 5/10/17.