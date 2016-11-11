Homes evacuated during Londonderry security alert

Police are appealing for information following a security alert that occurred in Westland Street area of Londonderry on Thursday evening.

Just before 8.45pm, police received a report of a suspicious device in the area.

The road was closed and a number of houses were evacuated. Pilots Row Community Centre was made available to any evacuated residents who required shelter.

ATO took the object away for further examination and later declared it to be a viable pipe bomb type device.

Chief Inspector Gordon McCalmont said: “This security alert caused considerable disruption to a large amount of local residents and I would like to thank those people affected for their support and patience while we dealt with this viable device to make the area safe.

“I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Westland Street area recently, or anyone who knows anything about this incident, to contact detectives at Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1025 of 10/11/16. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”