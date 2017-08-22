Homes evacuated in Londonderry security alert after suspicious object found

Police in Londonderry are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Heron Way area of the city following the discovery of a suspicious object last night.
A number of homes were evacuated.
There are no further details at this stage.
