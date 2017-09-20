Homophobic attack ‘shocking’ says MLA

A homophobic attack on two males in west Belfast has been described as “shocking and disgraceful” by People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll.

Police say the attack happened at approximately 2.50am on Sunday morning, on the Falls Road near the Beechmount area.

A PSNI spokesperson said possibly four males assaulted the two men and used homophobic slurs.

The offenders are believed to have walked towards the Donegal Road/Whiterock area following the attack.

Gerry Carroll MLA said: “This attack was shocking and disgraceful. It will disgust the vast majority of people in West Belfast. Homophobia has no place in our society. Solidarity with these two young men.”