Honda stolen in Carrickfergus creeper-style burglary

Police are appealing for information following a creeper-type burglary in the Crossgreen area of Carrickfergus.

Sometime between 8.30pm on Wednesday and 8.00am on Thursday, keys to a black Honda Civic car were stolen from a house. The vehicle was taken and later found in the Colinmill area of Dunmurry.

Police are asking: “Did you see this vehicle being driven between the Carrickfergus and Dunmurry area? Did you see it being abandoned in the Colinmill area?

“If you did or if you have any information about this incident please contact police at Carrickfergus on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 188 26/10/17.”