Hospital patient ‘attacked partner with walking stick’

A hospital patient allegedly attacked his partner with a walking stick to stop her going near his medication, the High Court has heard.

Patrick Magill is also accused of hitting the woman on the face after they went to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry for his burst blood clot.

The 48-year-old defendant faces counts of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place over the incident earlier this year.

Magill, of Main Avenue in Newry, is also charged with another assault and threatening to kill the same woman months later.

Refusing bail, a judge ruled there was too great a risk of further offences.

According to Crown lawyer Conor Maguire the first alleged assault occurred on April 4 as Magill waited outside the hospital.

“In essence the claim is that the applicant hit the injured party, who is his on-off partner, with a walking stick, and hit her on the face,” he said.

Opposing bail, the barrister cited the alleged victim’s vulnerability and need to protect her.

Defence counsel said Magill suffers from a range of medical ailments, including a blood clot to the leg and a prolapsed disk in his back.

His conditions require a lot of medication which he carries in a box, the court heard.

“It was during an attempt by (the alleged victim) to lift this box that he used this walking stick, and hit the stick down beside the box to try and stop her going near his drugs,” the defence lawyer submitted.

He suggested the woman may have alcohol and drugs-related issues.

Referring to the second incident earlier this month, it was contended that the alleged threats to kill were made when the woman tried to film Magill on her phone during an argument.

Ruling that the defendant must remain in custody, Mrs Justice Keegan cited the potential for reoffending.

She said: “The issue is whether I could manage the risk and, at the minute, I don’t think I could.”