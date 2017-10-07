Hundreds of fireworks seized in Rathcoole

Police seized a large quantity of fireworks in Newtownabbey this morning.

Acting on public concerns regarding fireworks use and related anti-social behaviour, the Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a proactive search operation at a house in the Rathcoole area.

Hundreds of fireworks were found along with a large number of cigarettes and sums of cash.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

In Northern Ireland, a licence is required to purchase, possess and use certain categories of fireworks.