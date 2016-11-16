Immigration swoop

Three illegal immigrants have been caught in two Chinese restaurants in Belfast and now face deportation.

Immigration Enforcement Officers discovered a 24-year-old Malaysian woman, who had no permission to work and had overstayed her right to be in the UK, working in Mandarin City on Newtownards Road.

In New Emerald on Dublin Road officers found two male Chinese nationals working illegally. Both restaurants face penalties of up to £20,000 per illegal worker.