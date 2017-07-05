Indecent images of children found on man’s computer

Forensic examination of a registered sex offender’s computer revealed indecent images of children in the most serious category, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

Search terms identified on John Flynn’s laptop included references to rape victims and naked teenage Africans, prosecutors said.

It was also revealed that the 61-year-old Belfast man has recently wed a 26-year-old Nigerian woman, travelling 14 times to the continent in the past three years.

Flynn, of Ardenvohr Street, faces charges of possessing indecent images and breaching a Sexual Offenders’ Prevention Order (SOPO).

He was granted bail on strict conditions, including an order to surrender any passports.

Under the terms of the SOPO Flynn’s internet use must be accessible for police inspection.

But Crown lawyer Kate McKay said no browsing history was available when officers called to check his computer in January last year.

His laptop was seized and examined by experts, who reported back on the contents last month.

According to Mrs McKay six of the most serious, Category A indecent images were found on the device, along with five Category B and four Category C.

Flynn was arrested last week, when several other devices was also taken examination.

“He denied downloading the indecent images, but said he used the search terms,” Mrs McKay added.

She set out a list of the type of material allegedly being sought online.

Opposing bail, the prosecutor said police have “major concerns” about Flynn.

“It doesn’t seem anything is going to stop him trying to look at these images,” she contended.

Defence counsel Conn O’Neill argued that Flynn has given an account to police.

Rejecting any suggestion his client poses a flight risk, Mr O’Neill stressed that he has always returned from trips to Nigeria.

The court was also told Flynn’s wife has applied for residency status in the UK.

Granting bail, Madam Justice McBride ordered that the accused must seek to register with either Sex Addicts Anonymous or a charity working to prevent child sexual abuse.