‘Ingenious’ scammers trick Belfast hospital worker out of £900

A hospital worker lost £900 to cruel fraudsters after being tricked into thinking they were making a payment through the popular accommodation booking website, Airbnb, the Trading Standards Service (TSS) has said.

Instead, a bank transfer was made “off-site” thanks to a cruel email scam and the money has been lost.

While trying to book accommodation for a short break in Europe, the defrauded holidaygoer viewed details and photographs of the property on Airbnb and, after agreeing a price with the “host” via email, the fraudsters sent a “fake method of payment” email.

The Belfast hospital worker used this instead of the Airbnb website to make payment and the money has been lost.

TSS say the consumer was “duped”.

Bill Malloy, TSS, said: “Ingenuity knows no bounds when it comes to fleecing consumers of their money.”