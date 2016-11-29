‘Inspirational’ award for Hydebank governor

The prison governor in charge at Hydebank in south Belfast has been given an award for “inspirational leadership” in recognition of his work “delivering the first secure college for young offenders” in the UK.

Austin Treacy, from Belfast, was given the accolade at the national Civil Service Awards.

Under Mr Treacy, the award organisers say levels of self harm at Hydebank were reduced while relationships between staff and those in their care were “transformed”.

“As governor, it is my privilege to lead a large, multi-disciplinary and talented team,” Mr Treacy said.

“Unlocking all their potential to achieve amazing results has been the highlight of my long career in the Northern Ireland Prison Service. Together, we implemented the first move from a young offenders’ institution to a college in the British Isles.

“I know it is a cliché to say this was a team effort but that is the case. The positive changes would not have been achieved without the support of Prison Service senior managers and colleagues.

“This award also recognises the excellent work of the deputy governor Richard Taylor, and the entire team at Hydebank Wood. I also want to highlight the positive attitude of those in custody who have engaged with us to deliver the secure college.”

Justice Minister Claire Sugden gave her congratulations, saying: “Austin showed great commitment to transforming Hydebank Wood from a young offenders’ centre into the first secure college in the UK and this award is testament to his leadership.”

Sir Jeremy Heywood, Cabinet secretary and head of the Civil Service, said: “I always take great pride in the work of civil servants. Well done Austin.”