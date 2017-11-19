Intruders damage lifeboat in harbour

The RNLI lifeboat in Portrush was damaged after ‘unknown individuals’ broke the lock off an internal cabin door and tried to tamper with the throttle.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are carrying out an investigation after damage was caused to the RNLI lifeboat in Portrush.”

Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “Unknown individuals gained access to the boat overnight while it was docked in the Harbour. They broke the lock off an internal cabin door and it appears they then attempted to tamper with the throttle.

“The boat is a valued lifesaving resource and the RNLI as a charity rely on public donations to maintain this life saving service.

“It is despicable that anyone would attempt to cause any kind of damage to the lifeboat.

“Thankfully the damage is minor and the boat is still available for emergencies.”

She added: “Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 469 18/11/17.”