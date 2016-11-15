Investigation underway after Maghaberry inmate dies

A prisoner has died inside the Maghaberry high security jail.

The death is the second inside the facility near Lisburn in two weeks.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service confirmed the latest fatal incident in a statement.

“The next of kin have been informed and the Prison Service has expressed their sympathy to the family,” the statement said.

“The PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman will conduct a full investigation into the death.”

Earlier this month 44-year-old Gerard Mulligan was found dead in the prison. A 30-year-old inmate also died at Maghaberry in August.